2019: Shehu Sani’s fate uncertain as APC chieftain congratulates Uba Sani

APC staunch member in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdulmajid, a.k.a MS Ustaz, has described the emergence of APC Kaduna central Senatorial district candidate, Malam Uba Sani as a result of massive support of the people of the senatorial zone.

Speaking to newsmen in his office in Kaduna shortly after the national body of APC declared Uba Sani as the authentic candidate for APC Kaduna Central seat come 2019 general election, Muhammad Sani Abdulmajid who is at the forefront of unveiling the manifesto of Malam Uba Sani said that he is the choice of the people as hundred per cent of them are supporting his candidature.

Accoding to him, “I have been telling who cares to listen that Shehu Sani is going no where because many people of Kaduna Central are not with him and they are also tired with his representation.”

He added that Shehu Sani had been sabotaging the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai especially in the discharge of their official duties.

He thanked the APC national body for confirming Malam Uba Sani as the authentic candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial seat, adding that this has shown that the national body has respect for the rule of law and the democracy.

He then congratulated Malam Uba Sani for his emergence as the flagbearer of APC for Kaduna Central Senatorial seat and called on all his teeming supporters to rally round Uba Sani to succeed in the 2019 general elections.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.