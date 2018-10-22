2019: Sowore picks Rufai as running mate

The presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has selected Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai as the Vice-Presidential Candidate for the 2019 general elections.

AAC’s position was made public via a press statement by its Deputy National Chairman (Admin) and Director-General of the TakeItBack Movement/Sowore 2019 Campaign, Dr Malcolm Fabiyi.

Born on July 17, 1976, Dr. Rufai is a world-class expert in public health intervention from Jigawa State. His areas of expertise include Maternal and Child Health Services, Communicable Disease Prevention & Control, Health Systems Development for Primary Health Care, Health Management, Policy and Planning, Health Economics and Policy Research, Health System Development and Strengthening, Demography, Monitoring & Evaluation of Health Programs, Medical Statistics and Epidemiology.

Dr Rabiu’s impressive qualifications include a medical degree (MBBS) from Bayero University, Kano, and Masters in Public Health (MPH) from Leeds University UK. He is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians (FWACP) and also a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (FRSPH). He is a member and Associate Fellow of the West African Postgraduate Medical College, a Member and Associate Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria and a Member of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

An accomplished academic and medical practitioner, Dr Rufai was the pioneer Dean of the School of Public Health at Federal University Dutse from 2014 to 2015, while also serving as an Honorary Consultant Public Health Physician at the Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu.

From 2011 to 2013, he was a lecturer and Head of Health Policy and Health System Strengthening Unit as well as the Health Management, Policy and Planning Unit at Bayero University/Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano, while also serving as Honorary Consultant Public Health Physician. Dr Rufai served as Registrar and Senior Registrar (I, II) at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital from 2007 to 2011.

rank alongside national security and power as critical areas that a serious government must address. I can think of no one more qualified than Dr Rufai to spearhead that aspect of our agenda. Health is Wealth — and in our government, Dr Rufai will be responsible for ensuring that Nigerians have access to affordable and world-class healthcare and translating that to economic growth.”

“All supporters of the TakeIt Back movement and our great party, the African Action Congress, will be excited by Dr Rufai’s choice. In surveys, our members and supporters called for a northern vice-presidential candidate, with integrity and an unbridled passion for national unity. Dr Rufai embodies all those qualities. We worked hard to find within one individual the many traits you told us were important and we are confident that Nigerians will find in Dr Rufai a man of integrity, intelligence and devotion to a nation that urgently needs our help.

“We present to you our running mate and Nigeria’s next vice president, Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai: exactly what the doctor ordered.”