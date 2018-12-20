2019: Sugar investors will be scared to invest during elections -Busari

Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) Dr. Latif Busari, has expressed concern that the upcoming 2019 general elections will affect the moves of investors in the sugar sector as it will halt investment

According to him, he said the investors will decide to fold their arms to see how things goes during the 2019 general elections .

He quoted “All the industrialists are a bit scared”.

The ES, while addressing journalists during the press conference in Abuja yesterday said the money they have is not up to what their investors needed.

Taking a critical look at the sugar sector, Busari said the sector has generated almost 2 million tons of sugar in the last one year.

He assured that the sector is not yet where they need to be in 2018 adding that the baseline for the next 5years of project will take the sector 10years basis to set for themselves.

He noted that the key challenge the sector faced in 2018 year is in term of implementation which is still work in progress because the production of sugar is an industrial manufacturing process that takes different stages to achieve.

“The impact of the ban on sugar importation has zero effect because it didn’t yield any positive result as smuggling is taking up alot of the market from operators”.

He said the sector has N6.4 billions currently with bank of Industries, while another N2.4 billion was disbursed, a total of N8.8 billion.

He further added that the sector also have the sum of N3.2 billion with Bank Of Agriculture (BOA) and will be disbursing N1.5 billions for infrastructural projects.

