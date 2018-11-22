2019: Support Buhari to secure 2023 Presidency, SGF tells Igbo

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has urged people of the South-eastern part of the country to support the 2019 second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in order to secure their presidential ticket in 2023.

The SGF said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting between the President and the Deputy Senate President and South-east governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said: “This, obviously, might not be most appropriate time. You remember there was a programme in the South-east where Mr. President asked me to represent him and I threw the kite by telling the South-eastern states that their quickest and easiest means to Presidency is to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

“Meaning that they can short-circuit the period in terms of only having him there for another four years, and whatever they do in 2019 will determine what will happen thereafter because politics is a game of numbers and it is like a cooperative society.

“Whatever you bring as an investment when dividends are going to be shared, you will get proportionate with your investment, and your investment in politics is what you bring to the table, and I urge the South-east to look at this matter seriously that every time we have a presidency in Nigeria, it is negotiated in several ways. Either negotiated by votes or what you bring to the table and you must negotiate from the position of strength.

“You can’t negotiate from the point of weakness, and I believe that that message resonated with the people and their response now is attributable to the fact that even before the flag-off of the campaigns, we have laid it bare on the table for South-eastern states to consider the prospect of working with us to ensure that at least, by the time President Buhari finishes his second tenure, they can take a shot at the presidency depending on what they bring to the table.”

The SGF said the visit of the South-east leaders was remarkable and had corrected the impression that the federal government was not doing anything for the people of the zone.

He said the leaders were at the Presidential Villa essentially to thank the president over the major activities that have taken place in the zone in the last three and half years of the present administration.

“They appreciate the fact that the second Niger Bridge was a paper issue in the last five, six decades. They are convinced that the decision to complete the Niger Bridge is real, contract has been awarded by this government for N206 billion of investment and the road networks and other things we are doing in the Southeast, it is a mark of appreciation for the leadership that President Muhammadu Buhari is providing for this country.

“The South-east is an integral part of this country, it must be accorded its appropriate place in the scheme of things and we believe strongly that this particular government has extended its hands of friendship to the South Eastern states and by the efforts that have been put in place to ensure infrastructural development and integration.

“The visit is remarkable, often times, what we hear is that the government is not doing anything in the South-east. We had the topmost leadership of the South-east coming to say we thank you Mr. President for what you are doing everything in terms of investments that are coming to the South-east substantially have come under the last three and half years of Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure. So it is a mark of appreciation.

“So I believe that correspondently, they are willing to cooperate with the government to ensure the development of their people and bringing prosperity, peace and tranquillity in the area and every other thing that a good government must provide for its people, we are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that every nook and cranny is touched by this particular administration,” he said.

…Buhari assures on infrastructure

Meanwhile, President Buhari has assured that all ongoing federal projects in the South-East would be funded.

He also clarified that the seven-month delay in passing this year’s budget would not serve as an excuse.

He spoke at a meeting with South-East Governors and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, at the State House yesterday, pledging that the federal government would sustain the support to the region in terms of infrastructure..

“I assure you that we are doing our best and will not default on the agreements signed on ongoing projects,” the president told the delegation, led by Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu.

He said part of the noticeable problem in the delay in the execution of the capital projects was caused by the budget hold-up.

“When you sign, and you don’t pay, they (contractors) can legally jerk up their costs. This is part of the problem. The infrastructure budget is a deficit budget. The borrowing plan was only approved three weeks ago, and all ministers and departments of government have been instructed to forge ahead.

“We must not find excuses for delaying the projects. Developing infrastructure is the best thing we can do. When the roads are okay, the rails are established and there is power, Nigerians will flourish in their businesses,” he said.

The president, who was accompanied to the meeting by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelemah; Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, responded from point to point on all the issues raised by the governors.

On the undulating surface of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the president assured that it would be addressed in the new budget.

He also spoke of government’s serious interest in the new Port Harcourt-Maiduguri standard gauge railway which transverses several states, including those in the South-East.

Also speaking, the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Amaechi assured that the project, the single most costly rail project at USD 12 billion, would soon be coming to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The other ministers were directed to follow up with the private sector on key projects in the region, including the South-East Dry Port and the Geometric Power Plant in Aba, with a view to untangling the problems causing their delayed take-off.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, said they had come specifically to thank the president for the award of the contract for the major component of the second Niger Bridge at the cost of N206 billion.

“The project is the dream of our people and it has become a dream come true. Our people said we must come and thank you. Your Excellency, Mr. President, we are grateful sir,” he said.

Other governors on the delegation were Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and the Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dr Nkem Okeke.

….Senate summons Amaechi

Meanwhile, the Senate has directed its Committees on Land Transport, Local and Foreign Debts to summon the minister of transportation over alleged neglect of the South-East zone in the ongoing rail lines projects across the country.

This followed a motion sponsored to that effect yesterday, by Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu via a point of order anchored on Rules 42 and 52 of the Senate standing rules.

Ekweremadu, in drawing the attention of the Senate to the alleged neglect of the zone in rail lines project, said, as commendable as the ongoing rehabilitation and modernisation of rail lines is by the federal government, obvious neglect of the south eastern zone in the project is worrisome.

According to him, for a country to survive, there must be equity and fairness which is glaringly lacking in the ongoing rail lines projects, with exclusion of the south eastern zone.

He specifically informed the Senate that unlike the Lagos- Kano and Ibadan to Lagos rail lines that are being executed, the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail lines covering the Eastern axis of both the South and the North, are being neglected.

He said: “Some months back, I did mention that less emphasis is being given to railway development in the eastern axis of this country, which includes Port Harcourt-Enugu-Markudi all the way to Yola and Maiduguri, passing through Delta, Plateau and some parts of Nasarawa state.

“The response we got was that the federal government had an understanding or probably an agreement with General Electric to take over that axis and be able to restore the line in the gauge.

“You will recall that when we granted permission for the federal government to raise loan from China to develop the western axis running from Lagos to Kano, it was also the understanding that approval be secured for government to engage with the Chinese authorities to also secure loan to deal with the eastern axis running from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. Now the story has changed.

“The tragedy now is that that arrangement has collapsed, and GE has withdrawn from the arrangement. This is disturbing because this Senate and by extension, the National Assembly, approved loans raised for the projects from China.

“My simple prayer is that the minister of transport do appear before our committees on land transport and local and foreign loans to explain to us what plan we have for those of us who live in the eastern part of Nigeria”.

Supporting the motion, Senator Shehu Sani (PRP Kaduna Central), said, based on realities on ground as regards execution of rail lines projects across the country, it is evidently clear that there is no firm commitment on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail lines.

“The minister needs to be summoned to explain why the longest rail lines in the country are being neglected in the entire project execution plans in spite of huge economic advantages inherent in it.

“Virtually, no commitment from the federal government on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri lines and should not be allowed to be so”, he said.

However, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe North), in his contribution, said the Eastern lines have not been abandoned based on recent disclosures made by the minister of transportation himself.

According to him, as a way of ensuring equity and fairness in railway project execution, President Buhari has directed that every state capital in the country should be linked with the railway lines.

“As the DSP has said, let there be justice and fairness in this. But let me also inform this Senate, and Nigerians that Mr. President also gave the express approval and order that every state capital in Nigeria must be linked with a railway.

“Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, without sounding partisan, let me say that this Senate and in fact the National Assembly, should work with the other side of government to ensure that one, the eastern line gets the same treatment that the western or central line will have, and also, whatever approval they require for this transformational movement of our infrastructure up there with the little funds available is achieved”, he said.

