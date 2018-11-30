2019: Take a stand, Ohanaeze beckons Governors

The group however commended Chief Arthur Eze for making his decision known when other Igbo leaders seem to be confused on where to go.

A statement issued by the leader of OYC, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro in Abakaliki, pledged to stand behind the leaders of South-east in whatever decision they take.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide is callig on South East Governors to show Direction to Ndigbo on their Stand on 2019 Presidential election as it will help Ndigbo to be Prepared ahead of 2019,for the avoidance of working across interests.

“We applaud Chief Arthur Eze for his fearless stand on President Buhari in 2019 Presidential ,during His Visit to Governor Ebonyi,We understand that the Governors will declare their Stand so that Ndigbo will not be able to be where to pitch our tent.

“We know that Southeast and Ndigbo across 36 states are eagerly and watching keenly the romance and re-aligning within the Igbo political actors across party affiliations and political survival as regards to winning elections in the Southeast in 2019.

“We Urge Our Southeast Governors to take bold steps and declare their Stand irrespective of whose interests will be affected among the top presidential candidates,considering too the political survival of Ndigbo.

“OYC insists that the Governors had the igbo collective responsibility to chart a new course rather than allowing some forces to influence the outcome of igbo voting in 2019, We will stand with them to ensure proper things are done accordingly for the benefits of igbo Youths and even the agitators” he said.