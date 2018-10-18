2019: US don, NGO campaign for death-free elections

Adeola Tukuru Abuja A United States Professor of Biblical Theology and Ambassador of Global Scholars, Prof.

Danny McCain, and the Change We Need Nigeria Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, have commenced the campaign for death-free elections in 2019.

According to the campaigners, political actors should also emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by accepting election results, especially when such results were from free and fair elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Independence Lecture, which with the theme, ‘The Nigeria of our Dream,’ and organised in Abuja by the Change We Need Initiative, McCain said elections could hold without people being killed in the process.

He said, “Let’s have an election where nobody dies this time because there is no elective position that is worth somebody dying for.

So if we start with peace, it means we are going to be doing things fairly, justly and people will not feel offended.

Let’s be peaceful and let’s have fair elections.

“Let’s make sure that every vote counts and all polling locations have the necessary materials.

People must not die because of elections.

And as we saw with President Goodluck Jonathan the last time, let’s make sure we accept the result of the outcomes of elections, especially when the results are from a fair process.” McCain added: “The United States believe in democracy and that election outcome should reflect the will of the people and that is our prayer for this election.

I’ve lived in Nigeria for a long time and I think we’ve made some progress and so I am always optimistic that the next election is going to be better than the last one.

“It is important to note that we saw progress the last time with President Goodluck Jonathan stepping down as the results were being announced.

I think that’s a great example of progress and so if we can have more of that, then the change we seek could be said to be gradually manifesting.” On his part, the Converner, TCWNI, Cosmos Ilechukwu, said the rule of law must be upheld during and after the general elections, as he stressed that whenever the law was not allowed to rule, human beings rule and tyranny prevail.

He said, “The Nigeria of our dream is one that is governed by the rule of law and not by the whims and caprices of powerful individuals.

The greatest folly of any government is to deliberately toy with the rule of law, which gives legitimacy to governance.

“The necessity for the entrenchment of the rule of law in our policy is predicated on the fact that whenever the law is not allowed to rule, human beings rule and tyranny and authoritarianism prevail.

In our nation today, ignoring court orders is a common place.”

Muslim north

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.