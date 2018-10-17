2019: We don’t have preferred candidate- US

The United States of America (USA) has said that it has no preferred candidate in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria in February 2019.

Mr Phillip Franz, a political officer in the US embassy in Nigeria, stated this during a visit to Katsina State Government House on Wednesday in Katsina.

The presidential election that will hold first, is seen as a two-horse race between incumbent Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Franz said that the USA is interested in the electoral processes that would ensure credible elections.

“We want to emphasise that the US has no candidate in this election. Our candidate is the process. We very much respect the sovereignty of the country,” he said

He gave an assurance on the support of the USA to Nigeria in conducting free, fair and transparent elections in 2019.

“We will support peaceful electoral process and we stand to provide whatever assistance in order to see free, fair transparent and credible election in Nigeria in 2019,” he said.