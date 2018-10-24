2019: We have no confidence in INEC, Secondus tells EU

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus insisted that the party’s lack of confidence in the activities of the Independent National Commission, (INEC) has not changed and is even getting deeper.

Secondus who stated this when he received a delegation of the European Union of the Election Exploration mission to Nigeria led by Niclay Paus, in Abuja on Wednesday, revealed that all intelligence available to the party shows that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has concluded arrangement with INEC to manipulate the electoral process.

He said “what happened at the governorship election in Osun state merely underscored the party’s fears that INEC is not ready to be neutral.

“Even though the main agent of the APC in the Commission , a relation of the President, Amina Zakari was deployed from operations department, we asked for her total resignation as she is capable of influencing others within the electoral body, he said.

He also said “When we eschewed violence after the electoral theft in Osun state and decided to excise our right to peaceful protest, the Inspector General of Police directed his personnel to tear gas us notwithstanding the personalities involved in the protest, the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representstives, five state governors and National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee NWC and other critical leaders.

“Our fear is strong that the APC and the administration are not disposing themselves for a peaceful 2019 general election and we base our position on the multiplicity of induced crisis across the country, he said.

Secondus also noted that “With all the unprecedented blood letting in the country, the President is not engaging the people and a select group operating as cabals have hijacked the system.

The National Chairman urged international partners especially European Union EU and America to bring their influence to bear on the INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the EU delegation, Niclay Paus said they are on Election Exploration mission to Nigeria to access the level of the country preparedness.

He said ” we are here to meet election stakeholders, INEC and others to make accessment and recommendations on whether EU should send observer or not.

