2019: We ‘ll throw weight behind Atiku if… – Igbo Youths

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has insisted that Alhaji Atiku Abubaka should assure Ndigbo that he will serve for four years only if voted into power.

Even as they called on President Buhari to make available the documents of his next level for public view.

They disclosed this in a statement issued to journalist in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “OYC had studied diligently the Six Year plan of Atiku Abubakar policy to make Nigeria work again as a good document but insists that Atiku must make a categorical Statement that he will only seek for one tenure to convince Ndigbo that his Six Year Policy Statement is not intention of seeking second term against 2023 Igbo Presidency Project.

” Though Igbo Youths still expect Presidency to make available the Next level Documents of President Buhari for our perusal and know if Igbo interest is covered and why Revamp of Enugu coal mine President Buhari promised in 2015 was not actualised up til 2018.

Leader of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro enjoined south east zone to put their house in order before next year’s general election to avoid what happened in 2003 election in south west.

The youths said that in 2003, Governors who were elected on the platform of Alliance for Democracy(AD) agreed to vote for Obasanjo in PDP as President of the country but later lost their seats.

The youths said such may happen in south east in 2019 elections if the Governors are not careful.

“As Igbo Watchdogs, we believe that irrespective of Our Support for South East Governors seeking 2nd term, we will vote out any Governor who betrayed the Igbo interest and Agenda which will be decided by January 2019, We call agitators to join hands for we to retire some Igbo politicians.

However speaking on the rumor that south East Governors boycotted Atiku’s installation over the weekend, they insisted that South East and Igbo votes across the 36 States including Abuja will be the swinging votes that will help who will emerge victorious in the 2019 Presidential election, and major contenders know about the reality.

