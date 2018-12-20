2019: We won’t sell our votes, physically challenged tell Nigerians

The physically challenged persons in Enugu under the aegis of the

Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities have vowed not to engage in vote trading during the 2019 general elections.

The group made this known yesterday through Samuel Emeka Obiefuna, Enugu state Coordinator of Disability Policy and Empowerment Consult, during a stakeholders’ forum on 2019 credible election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for leaders of persons with disability.

He assured that persons with disability will come out en masse and

vote for credible candidates that have capacity to transform the

country.

According to him, “no one can buy our vote because we have sensitised our members not to engage in vote trading but to vote for candidates

that will deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians”.

He disclosed that, out of 25 million persons with disability in the

country, 21 million have registered and ready to exercise their

franchise in 2019.

Obiefuna commended INEC for carrying its members along in their

activities, saying “this is the first time in Enugu state that people

with disability will be invited for a stakeholders meeting; so we are

very grateful to the state Resident Electoral Commissioner for this

golden opportunity”.

He thereby enjoyed all the Physically Challenged Persons in the state to collect their PVC’s as well as vote for their candidate of choice who is capable of moving Nigeria forward.

In his address, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Enugu state, Dr

Emeka Ononamadu, described people living with disabilities as people living with different abilities, saying they have the right to

participate in the election, irrespective of circumstances.

