2019: We’re not threatened by Atiku’s emergence –Bindow

Yola Adamawa state Governor, Bindow Jibrilla has said Atiku’s emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate will not spill the beans for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

The governor stated this yesterday through his commissioner for information and strategy Comrade Ahmed Sajoh at a press conference in Yola, yesterday where he accused their opponents who lost out at the primaries of being desperate to pitch the governor against President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘‘We are not rattled by Atiku’s emergence and that will not stop President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov.Bindow Jibrilla and APC from winning Adamawa and the election.

We have a good product to sell and Adamawa people believe in reality, not promises and Buhari has executed so many road projects in the state and he is the most credible,’’ he said.

According to him, those who lost out at the primaries are now printing campaign posters of Bindow with Atiku to give an impression that the governor is supporting the PDP candidate to blackmail the governor and pitch him against the president.

He disassociated the governor and his government from any poster or social media carrying such messages, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers who lost out in the primaries.

‘‘They are new to politics and they don’t know what it take to win or lost election so they find it very difficult to accept the outcome of the primaries hence their decision to embarked on political blackmail by commissioning some people to print Bindow posters with another party candidate referring to Atiku geared towards creating a rift between the governor and Mr. President,’’ he added.

