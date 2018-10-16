2019: What Buhari should do to win souls, by Muhammad Ajah

Less than four months to the next general elections, I foresee some weapons, so dangerous, that may be utilized by the opposition to limit the victory changes of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in elections.

I predict very tough elections; tough in the sense that every position in the elections will be keenly contested; tough in the sense that Nigerians will turn out en masse for the national event; and tough in the sense that winners should win neatly while losers should accept defeat with civic maturity.

I am writing this piece with the intention to, among others, admonish President Buhari as a leader I love and wish the very best, to do the needful and ensure that the effects of the hardship felt by the common man in the street – though the wailers of today are predominantly the rich – are mitigated before the end of the year.

The wailers cum the opposition have been doing everything possible to devalue Buhari’s status.

They have been employing different means, some actually unthinkable of political maturity, to create disaffection between the Nigerian masses and their president.

If I heard well, I am not too sure that any reasonable human being in the name of politics will buy up commodities and destroy them in an attempt to ensure scarcity and price hike, thus the whole blame is heaped on the government of the day.

There are other unbelievable ways used to sabotage government’s efforts and inflict sufferings on the masses.

Yet, I am sure that Nigerian patriots are happy with his leadership style.

They love him and voted him massively in 2015.

A lot still love him and will vote him on February 16, 2019.

They will ensure his victory, God’s willing.

The love Nigerians have for him is basically because of his personality.

To him, the nation should be first before personal interests.

No doubt, his appointees are doing well within their human capacities.

They can make mistakes.

But they should be very careful because some mistakes may cause harm to the citizens.

In short, some of mistakes or intentional actions of some of his appointees have caused harm to the citizens.

And some may have been too economical in briefing him on the reality as it relates to the Nigerian masses.

It is in connection to the sincerity of purpose of some of his appointees that the opposition picks holes in his government.

This could be the fulcrum for the strength of the opposition as the 2019 general elections approach.

Besides this solid cause, there are few other serious matters that Buhari should conquer to sustain and advance his personality amongst the citizenry.

Buhari should put in place stringent measures that will dissuade money politics during the elections.

It is criminal.

But the enforcement is the problem.

Politicians can pay whoever they like during campaigns but there must be no vote-buying on election day.

Nigerians can collect money from the politicians because the money actually belongs to the people.

But they should vote with the conscience for the people of choice.

It should not be by cohesion or inducement.

To curtain this money politics, the EFCC and ICPC must fix their lens on political parties and politicians.

Many of the voters, with that notion, preferred to sell their voters’ cards for any amount of money and relax their veins.

I have insisted that more aggressive political awareness must be carried out by government and non-government agencies to make the Nigerian voters shun the attitude of selling their votes.

The same politicians who deceive them every time will only appear to them during electioneering time to buy up their votes.

I wish to urge the traditional and religious leaders to take up this national challenge in their domains.

Condemning it only through the news media is not enough.

They must lead by example by rejecting inducements from the politicians who are desperate to mortgage the future of Nigeria.

Election days should not be for selling and buying of votes.

It should be a judgment day for the politicians.

The substances for sale on such days should be personality, conscience and earlier projected campaign manifestoes.

Another area of worry which Buhari must tackle seriously is the judiciary.

The way politicians run to courts to subvert justice is frightening.

Unfortunately, frivolous court injunctions by judges have jeopardized justice and delayed development.

The attempt by the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN) at cleansing the sector is laudable.

Judges should not play injustice, being the last hope for seekers of justice.

Politicians have so much influenced decisions by the sector.

It seems that some judges are proving induced.

Otherwise, there can be no justification for a lot of the politicians charged to court on clear corruption cases becoming even more powerful than before.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is another area of my personal worry over the 2019 general elections.

Once it compromises, there will be no free and fair elections.

Buhari’s promise to Nigerians and the international community must be connected to his confidence in the INEC to deliver.

It is a fact that some INEC officials are still facing trials for corruption during past elections especially in Rivers and Anambra.

INEC is like the courts, but unlike the judges.

INEC should be made to be fair to all contestants to reduce the pressure on the judiciary after the elections.

Though INEC is run by Nigerians of diverse interests, it should sound serious warnings and put practical measures for its staff not to be induced by politicians.

The last important thing Buhari should actualize is the minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

It should not end there.

There should be control measure to tame the traders who will hike prices of commodities once the new wage is announced, even before implementation.

There is no doubt that the current wage of N18,000 is unrealistic.

The condition of the civil servants is miserable in relation to their salaries.

Buhari, undoubtedly, has taken their welfare serious.

They look on to him as a good master.

So, he should quickly settle this demand to ensure they stand solidly behind him in 2019.

Ajah writes from Abuja

