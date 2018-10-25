2019: Why Atiku will win landslide-Daniel

The Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, APCO, Gbenga Daniel, has maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The former Governor of Ogun State expressed optimism that the ex-Vice President will defeat Buhari in a landslide, noting that it would a second time an incumbent would be defeated in Nigeria.

Daniel, who featured on Arise news programme yesterday, asserted that Nigerians are tired of the current Buhari federal administration because of its failure to meet the yearnings of the people stressing that it was the resolve of the people to bring about real change.

Daniel said already the need for change in administration is palpable in the air noting that Atiku was willing to offer the people the needed change.

“Atiku will win, and I’m looking at a possible landslide. And I’ll explain to you. In the last one year, I’ve travelled round Nigeria twice; physically visited all the 36 states of Nigeria towards the end of last year when I was trying to run for (PDP) chairmanship.

“And with the current one, I’ve gone round all the states of this federation with Atiku Abubakar.

“The narration has not changed and what I can tell you is that going round this country in the last one year, the people are fed up.

“Everywhere we went, it’s the same story. We want to change the change’. Don’t discountenance that.”