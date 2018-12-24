2019: Why I’m drumming support for Atiku, peaceful elections

Chief Clarence Olafemi is a former Governor of Kogi state, a former Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly and now the National Campaign Director of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in charge of Kogi state. In this interview with Journalists, Chief Olafemi spoke extensively on the need for peaceful 2019 general elections among other sundry issues . OYIBO SALIHU report.

Why have you chosen to be in Atiku’s camp?

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is one of the rare persons God has given to us , to govern this country. He demonstrated it when he was the Vice President between 1999 to 2007 and since he left he has been trying to be the president of this country, first because as an insider during the Chief Obasanjo’s regime , he has acquired knowledge on how to govern this country.

As the Vice President, there are one or two things he could have love to do then, but being the second in command he can not do it. So if he become the number one now he will have the capacity to improve on the governance of Nigeria.

Atiku is a man who had a great acumen in the area of business and he had been successful in controlling chains of businesses within the country and he had also created enormous jobs for Nigerians. So he knows how to grow the country economy. If he can manage his business to be flourishing , there is no doubt that he will be able to manage Nigeria’s economy effectively to be one of the best in Africa.

Some of us are really worried about where Nigeria is today when compared to where we anticipated the country to be when we voted for this present government in 2015.

Coincidentally I was a real actor and Atiku was a major actor in the forces that brought President Buhari to power and we had a lot of expectations that convinced us that we must change the government of PDP as at that time. Unfortunately where we are today after four good years seems to be helpless and hopeless because we have clueless government that has no solution to any problem of this country.

Talking about unemployment, it is a clear evidence today that over 30 millions Nigerians that are capable and strong to be employed are out of jobs, they have no jobs, It is pathetic and the alarming rate of unemployment is what has given birth to armed robbery, kidnapping , ritual killings among other social ills that had bedeviled the country in recent time because people must survive.

That is why whatever it will cost us legitimately and legally to change the government we will not hesitate to do it in the interest of the suffering Nigerians. This government have brought so much suffering and hunger that people have never witness since Nigeria independent.

Imagine a bag of rice this present government inherited from PDP administration at the cost of 8,000 naira is today over 19,000 naira, every consumable items in the country has tripled in price to the detriment of the masses whose take away home remained static and in some states of the federal salaries are no longer regular.

We seems to be totally derailed in finding solutions to all these problems and that is why I am earnestly supporting Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and I have the conviction that he will turn around things for better if given the mandate.

You have just been appointed as the national campaign director for Kogi state , how will you shoulder this herculean task considering the political situation in the state?

To you it is a big responsibility, but for me it is a very familiar responsibility. In 2008 , I was the governor of Kogi state when election was cancelled , I was charged to ensure that PDP win the election. I have no campaign council and in the history of elections in Kogi state , that was first time the state had a candidate winning with a figure of over 600,000 votes while the opponent had over 120,000.

I supervised and direct all the affairs of that election which was adjudged as one of the most peaceful elections in the state. Also in 2015 I was the member of presidential campaign council of APC in charge of Kogi state. Meetings and planning were done in my house and we defeated the sitting PDP marginally with over 361,000 votes against over 130,000 votes . So the new responsibility given to me is a familiar job and I think the PDP had put a round peg in a round hole by asking me to do the job.

I am appealing to governor Yahaya Bello who is the chief security officer of this state to take a look at the Nigeria constitution that spelt out clearly that every security issue in the state lay squarely on his shoulder and he owed the state that great obligation to make sure that elections is peaceful so that the will of the people can prevail.

The people of Kogi state are watching with keen interest how the governor will handle the security of the state from now till end of 2019 general elections because no body has the monopoly of violence and let that be said clean and clear, that all political parties in the state need a level playing ground. He should discourage violence of any type because history will be told if any thing happen to the state.

What is your comment on the electoral amendment bill 2018 which the president have decline to sign into law?

First and foremost his refusal to sign the amended bill is an impeachment offence because the first question we should ask is why do we have legislative arm . The major responsibility of the legislature is to look at events the way it unfolded especially in the past and to correct the anomalies by making laws that will improve on it and once the national assembly have done the amendment bill it behoves on the president to sign it into law.

Nigerians are the one craving for free , fair and creditable 2019 general elections , therefore the national assembly have to take a look at those areas that can hamper the quest of the people and those areas of concern were amended ,

I have not seen anything extra ordinary in the amendment bill presented to the president for his accent, but he choose to throw the water, the baby and the bath without considering its implications. If we are trying to avoid violence and the ingredients of tackling the crises is jettison because of primordial or personal interest then we are not ready for the positive change Nigerians craved for.

Honestly, this situation is so bad and unfortunately it will be difficult for the national assembly to get the two-third to override the president as spelt out by the constitution, because there is no patriotism in Nigeria where legislatures will see reasons to vote even against their party.

Imagine, INEC have made a statement that they will use the old electoral laws which means in the last four years we have not been able to correct any error in our electoral process, it is piteous and unbelievable.

What is your comment on the clampdown on opposition parties by the ruling party?

When we were in the APC then as an opposition party, no body searched my house and we were free to hold meetings in any part of Kogi state. I was free to use my personal office to campaign for Muhammadu Buhari then and no body ran after me , but what they are doing now is an invitation to chaos . We will not be perturbed because a political party who knows that he can win elections will never indulged in a war .

I am appealing to members of PDP not to retaliate any attack or nasty behaviour from the ruling party because people are already tired of their antics, but we must build a security where no body can abort the 2019 February elections and it must hold because it is sacrosanct to Nigerians.

It is a simple fact that Nigeria as a country is greater than any individual and Nigeria is too large to be plunged into a war by few individuals who does not believe in the unity of the nation. We will not allowed anything evil to happen to Nigeria because no country in Africa can help us if the crises erupt.



The international communities has a big role to play in the 2019 elections .The way they persuaded President Jonathan to accept defeat in 2015 election, they should also come in a harder way to persuade President Buhari and his people to allow a free and fair elections in the interest Nigerians.

Why the issue of security become Paramount in Kogi state and the reasons to hold the Governor Bello fully accountable is the fact that signals received recently shows that APC in the state are out for violence.

Senator Dino Melaye’s posters in Yagba West including Koton-Karfe has been destroyed which is not undemocratic. A responsible government will not condone or tolerate such actions. The other time it was Senator Ogembe in Ebiraland holding a peaceful meeting he was attack , he was giving empowerment to his people they went there and disrupted the programme.

Senator Dino executed some projects for the people and at the point of commissioning those projects hoodlums were sponsored to destroyed the projects. All these should not be allowed to be happening in Kogi state because the state belongs to all of us.

The most recent is the attack on Barrister Natasha Okpoti the candidate of Social Democratic Party for senatorial election, it is sad because the whole world is watching us. Kogi state has been existing since 1991 and we have been holding peaceful elections. The governor has to stop his supporters from unleashing terror on the opposition parties otherwise what ever happen to the state we will hold him responsible.

