2019: Why results won’t be manipulated- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has boasted that it has designed a waterproof system of collating results which would ensure that no result is manipulated in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

The Commission also said the procedure to be adopted to collate and compile election results at each polling unit would increase and guarantee transparency by eliminating errors relating to alteration of figures through faulty transmission process.

Speaking ahead of the end of the verification of Voters’ register at the ward levels today, the INEC Resident Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Mike Igini, disclosed this during a Channels Television programme monitored in Abuja.

According to him, the commission is working assiduously to improve the credibility level of the general elections that would be conducted in 2019, adding the verification exercise is meant confirm authenticate voters as well as remove under-aged persons from the register.

“We now have a transmission procedure where in each polling unit the results that have been announced first compulsorily all parties must ensure that their agents get the duplicate copy of the election result.

“The result will subsequently be entered into form EC16E which is the present EC8A and the result will transmitted immediately to the central server before the Presiding Officer will now proceed to do the documentation process for the holding tray what we called the Audit Tray because there will the ward collation centre

“It is assumed that political parties will also have their Situation Room now when it gets to the Ward Collation Centre the original copy of even the form EC16E it will also be scanned and sent to the central server. So a presiding officer is now aware that he is not the only person in custody of that data. It is in the custody

“In fact, in all recent election we have piloted that and that is why before 5pm we have a bird-eye of all results across the states”, he stressed insisting that the Commission has done everything possible to ensure that the results of the 2019 elections is a fair representation of the expectation of the Nigerian people.

The Commissioner further said the process whereby all parties through their party agents signed on the original result sheet at each polling units and receives a duplicate copy duly signed by their agents and the result entered into Form EC 16E would reasonably ensure transparency and credibility of the exercise.

