2019 will be a referendum, says Atiku



*Amaechi booed, shouted down at debate



The Atiku Campaign Organisation says the 2019 general elections will be a referendum which Nigerians would use to determine between light and darkness, sustained hunger and suffering and liberation from misrule.



The organisation boasted that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, represents light and liberation and is therefore the credible alternative Nigerians need to break free from the bad governance of the APC-led federal administration.



Spokesman of the Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, stated this while participating at the 2nd edition Osasu Show Symposium in Abuja at a town hall meeting/presidential debate.

Speaking on Atiku’s plan to partially privatised the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, focus on human capital development and cut down on excess tax, if elected, the Spokesman said once these were adequately addressed it would boost the economy, stimulate development and generate needed employment.

He insisted that Atiku would gather experts from various fields to revamp the ailing economy and rejig the system in order to breathe life in the nation’s economic activities.

The organisation said the Atiku Presidency would ensure that political parties grow and become disciplined institutions adding individual discipline in the management of the nation’s affairs would allow party grow.

“We need discipline to allow political parties to grow. You must learn to crawl before you learn to fly, so we intend to work on the basics which will include need to organise and stabilise the parties”, he said.

Meanwhile, The Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, was yesterday heckled by angry members of the audience when he attempted to reel out the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister, who was booed and shouted down by an angry audience at a town hall meeting/presidential debate organised by the Osasu Show Symposium in Abuja, had attempted to dismiss Atiku Abubakar’s plan to privatise the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Though President did not sent any representative to the debate, Amaechi, who is the Director General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation participated as one of the debaters.

He alleged that Atiku’s plan of privatising the state-owned oil company was laced with corrupt intentions and then sought to reel out President Buhari’s achievements in office but was met with the resistance by the audience.

The audience booed him and shouted ‘sit down!’ ‘sit down!’ for as long as Amaechi tried to speak in praise of the government.

Overwhelmed by the apparent anti-Buhari chants, the Minister caved into the pressure and took his seat.

Presidential candidates who debated against one another included Oby Ezekwesili (ACPN), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Donald DukeTope Fasua (ANRP), and Ali Soyode (YES Party).







