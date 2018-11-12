2019: Women group insists on 35% Affirmative Action

Agi Onda

The Women and Youths Awake Initiative (ANWYAI) has urged the women to fully participate in the forth coming general elections to enable them achieve the 35 per cent representation in line with the Beijing

Affirmative Action.

President of ANWYAI, Barr Ayalugomma Obiekwe, made the call on Saturday in Abuja at an event organised by the NGO on advocacy and sensitisation programme to mobilise women and youths ahead of the general elections.

According to Barr Obiekwe, “the time has come for the women and youths of this country to fully join politics to make the difference as voting alone is not enough to change the way things should go in

Nigeria. Women of virtue should come out of their cocoons and from their respective professions and contest for political offices as that is the only way to fight being relegated to the back seat.”

She said ANWYAI was set up in2015 to bring together like minded women and youths for positive response to the challenges confronting them by inspiring women and youths toward accomplishing better life and attaining the dream of greater Nigeria.

She said, as organisation, one of the major tasks is to stop men’s dominance in the election of candidates during party primaries.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of some of the female aspirants vying for the various political positions to the women.

Some presidential aspirants were also on ground to present their political manifestoes to the women group and to solicit for votes from the women, including the presidential aspirant of the Africa

Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. OBadia Malifa and that of YPP, Dr Oby EzeKwesili.

