2019 won’t be about party, but character, credibility – Gamji

Immediate past President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), popularly known as Gamji, Ambassador Murtala Mohammed Garba, in this interview with ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU said the aggrieved youth on the outcome of most political parties’ primaries should seek alternative platform.



You aspired for the ticket of the APC to represent Donga, Ussa,Yengtu and Takum federal constituency, how would described what played out?



As a former President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) many youth leaders supported me to seek for my party’s ticket to represent my people in the House of Representatives. I contested for the party’s ticket to represent the good people of Donga, Takum, Ussa and Yengtu federal constituency of Taraba state. In the primary election, I won two out of the three local governments that is Takum and Donga. In the result, I scored over 14,000 votes, the second person polled about 8,000 votes and the third person got over 3,000 votes.



Unfortunately, the third person was picked and handed the ticket by some people. Particularly, according to all our evidences the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha, was one of those who supported this unfair treatment for reasons best known to him and his other collaborators.



And that was how a boy that is not popular, not well known, someone who is not connected with is people was handed the party’s ticket, despite the facts that the Returning Officer declared me as winner of that primary.



So what is your next line of action considering this treatment?



In life, as a student of history we have plan A,B and C. Obviously plan A is exhausted. By following the right channels, we have through my campaign organization written to Boss Mustapha, though we have not received any response yet. But people who are close to him have shown us evidence that suggests the role he played. But originally, we are not for party, we believe in the character, capacity and competent of leaders. So we are still with Mr. President, but to protect my interest there is need for me to take all lawful opportunities that will enable me to answer the call of my people using any other credible platform.



We are for President Muhammad Buhari, because it is not about party, but the capacity, character and genuineness of a leader. The masses and the youths believe Mr. President, and we will from any network of political party to work for him.

What is your take on the involvement of youths as candidates in the coming 2019 elections?



We thank God for the Not-Too-Young-to- Run Act that was signed by President Muhammad Buhari. This has given many youths the constitutional support to seek the most elective positions in Nigeria. In this history of Nigeria, many youth purchased forms from many political parties.



However, due to God fatherism and the ever present financial constraints many of these youths have been deliberately short-changed. In some cases, their mandates were given to someone else, as was the clear. This unfortunate act is common within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).



So, there is need for all well meaning political leaders to know that godfatherism is also part of corruption and impunity. Nonetheless, some of the youths emerged as candidates in a few political parties, but outside the two major parties. On that note there is need for Nigerians to go for competent and credibility of candidates and not parties.



So in reality, the realization of the Not- Too- Young- to- Run Act has been hindered by impunity and gotherfatherism?



Well, it is important to note that, the Not-Too- Young- to- Run law is an ideal political process that will take a while for it to become a reality. Today, many of our leaders do not support the concept of the not- too- young- to- run.



But, we the young people that started the struggle for the signing into law of the Act believe it all depends on our capacity and the leadership skills that we have to lead. So we are not going to give up just because of the very poor way must youths were treated by the major political parties, we will continue to put in our best and contest in every election until we get competent youths in places of authority in other to change this country for good.



Will all these affect the chances of the party and its presidential candidate, President Buhari in the 2019 elections?



Mr President administration believes in the rule of law, justice, peace and equity and these have helped him to record some successes thus far. However, some people that surround Mr President obviously don’t mean well for this administration, these people are those sabotaging the efforts of the President Muhammad Buhari’s administration directly or indirectly.



So, there is urgent need for the President to be very careful, especially as we approach 2019 elections. It is a fact that the people who contributed to what you now refer to as the APC, people like Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Baba Bisi Akande, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and myself are now been sidelined. Many people that are close to President Buhari are unfortunately out there to destabilize and scatter the main supporters of the President for reasons best known to them.



You sounded so confidence about President Buhari, do you think he deserves a second term?



Well, President Buhari has done well in terms of security, economy, and international relation/recognition as well as in the anti-corruption war. So whatever happens to anyone who aspires is usually a combination of factors. In reality, it is not Mr President that disappointed us, it is the party leadership. President Buhari deserves second term and we shall continue to support him to attain that goal. In fact, as a result of his performance some youth leaders across the country, including myself and in collaboration with some respected members of the society will organize programmes to promote the candidature of President Buhari for the 2019 general election.



Word of advice for the Nigerian youths

We are calling on Nigeria youths to be law abiding citizens, let us believe in ourselves. So, if the major political parties do not give you ticket, go to other political parties, and don’t give up. The advice I have for young politicians who have been treated like me, is that we should not give up.



We should not allow this to weigh us down. In every struggle not all will scale through. So we should consider this as part of the experience we need to be a great leader tomorrow. I urge the entire youths to support persons with depth and focus, whose personalities are credible and competent to lead and not political parties.

