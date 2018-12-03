2019: Yobe holds roundtable on peaceful elections 

A one day roundtable meeting of Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in collaboration with British Council was held at the weekend in Damaturu, Yobe state, to discuss issues of the 2019 general elections.

A communiqué at the end of the meeting said the roundtable was aimed at providing participants the opportunity to receive updates from INEC and security agencies on preparations for the 2019 general elections and explore opportunities for peaceful and credible elections.

The meeting which was organised by the Nigeria Police Force with the support of Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP), is to ensure youths and political parties are sensitized, especially their leaders, against hate speeches, and also ensure the safety of corps members.

Blueprint gathered that the meeting was also meant to conduct advocacy and sensitisation collectively and individually to ensure strict adherence to all electoral laws by all political parties and stakeholders in the electoral system.

“The network of participants and other stakeholders in the state is to be known as Yobe State Network for Election Security (YONES)”.

“YONES will monitor activities of political parties before, during and after the elections and engage the mass media for regular feedbacks of such activities,” the statement added.