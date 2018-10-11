2019: You won’t come out unscathed, El-Rufai warns Shehu Sani

Governor Nasir El-Rufai says Senator Shehu Sani will not fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna Central, warning that should the senator insist on forcing his way through he would not come out unscathed.

The governor, who spoke in Abuja, accused the lawmaker of working against the party, staying that the people were not happy with him The governor, who has been at loggerhead with the outspoken senator since 2016, accused the lawmaker of working against the party, staying that the people were not happy with him.

“Shehu Sani cannot even campaign in the market.

I challenge him, let us go to Kaduna Central and let’s see who will come out unscathed”, El-Rufai stated.

Recently, El-Rufai’s attempt to block Sani from returning to the Senate failed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership affirmed his candidature.

But the governor insists his aide, Uba Sani, will be the party’s senatorial candidate for the district in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sani has reacted to a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that he did not send out any letter to any Governor to deal with him or anyone else.

Buhari had declared that he never authorized El-Rufai or any governor to “deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani.” His spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: “We wish to confirm that the President is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member.

Given President Buhari’s record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member.

“In the light of above, we would like to appeal to the general public, especially members of the press, to ignore false or unauthorized information intended to attribute to the President any action which is not in line with his character”, Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman said.

Reacting, Shehu Sani wrote: “Thank you President Buhari for clearing the air on the calumnious memo.

“Even though I never believed that the President can ‘Direct’ a Governor to “recall a disloyal Senator”.

Another executive lie busted”.