Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says the choice of leaders 2019: Your choice of leaders will determine Nigeria’s destiny -Ortom will be voted for in the 2019 general elections will determine the quality of administration and the destiny of the country.

Ortom, who urged Nigerians to ensure they elect the right caliber of candidates in the forthcoming 2019 polls, warned that failure to do so would adversely affect the future and infrastructural development of the country.

This was contained in his Christmas message to Nigerians where he also cautioned politicians against resort to violence during the election.

“In 2019, our country will conduct elections to choose leaders at various levels of government. The choices we make during the elections will determine how we fare as a country and state in the following years. It is therefore important that we make the right decisions at the polls.

“I urge political parties and their supporters to conduct peaceful and issue-based campaigns to avoid acrimonious engagements which will heat up the polity. Let’s remember that we must have a state and its people for us to be called leaders.

“We must therefore promote decorum and harmony in our campaign speeches and activities, knowing well that power belongs to God and He gives it to whomever He wills”, he said.

He assured Benue people of adequate security in the state during the yuletide period advising that they should go about their lawful activities.

“As a government, we have provided adequate support to security agencies to ensure that all parts of the state remain crime-free during the Christmas and New Year season.

“I therefore urge you to go about your normal activities without the fear of molestation. A few days ago, we presented the 2019 Budget to the State House of Assembly which is christened ‘Budget of Peace, Security and Prosperity in Benue’.

“Our plan as contained in the 2019 Appropriation Bill is to ensure that the security challenges confronting our people are overcome to pave way for greater development in all sectors of the economy.

“We will not relent in the efforts we are making through the construction of rural roads, health and school facilities, electrification, water supply and other critical infrastructure in various communities of the state”, he assured and wished the people a peace Christmas celebration.