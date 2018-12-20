2019: Youth call for peaceful elections, passes vote of confidence on leadership



Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Youth Leaders of different Ethnic Nationalities in Nigeria and all past president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) charged all stakeholders to comport themselves and ensure that the election is free, credible and peaceful.

The youths who also passed a vote of confidence on the NYCN President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo applauded the Founder and President of Belema oil Producing Limited, Jack-Rich Tein Jr. for creating thousands of employment and economic empowerment opportunities for youths across the country.

The youth leaders comprising of Arewa Youths, the Ijaw Youth Council, Middle Belt Youths, Northern Youth Coalition, Ohaneze Youth Council, Nigeria Youth Organization, National Youth Coalition, Oduduwa Youths, Ndigbo Youth Organization, Urhobo Youth Council and the Nigeria Youth Parliament made the commendation in a communiqué issued at a Press Conference in Abuja, recently at the end of an extraordinary joint congress of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organizations.

They particularly noted that youths in the Kula axis of Rivers State are no longer restive or engaging in pipeline vandalism, cultism, sea piracy and other social vices due to the decision of the Founder of Belemaoil to engage them in meaningful venture and legitimate means of livelihood.

Reading the communiqué on behalf of all the youth asssociations, National President of Ohanaeze Indigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro explained that, the significant role of Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr. in youth empowerment and development is largely responsible for the peace and stability currently being witnessed in the oil rich Kula Kingdom which he said has led to increase in oil production and rise in oil revenue of the country.

They also lauded plans by Mr. Jack-Rich to extend his employment and economic empowerment programme to other parts of the country beyond Rivers State by employing one hundred and eleven youths and training over 2,253 youths from the 36 states of the country including FCT Abuja come 2019.

The youth leaders also expressed gratitude to the Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr. for extending his philanthropic gesture to the northern part of the country by providing potable water and road infrastructure in Katsina, Sokoto, Gombe and Bauchi States.

According to the youth leaders “Mr. Jack-Rich has tremendously demonstrated his belief in the youth movement, through his unparallel philanthropy and wealth creation, which initially began in several communities in the Nigeria Delta region of the country, but have now opened opportunities for youth across the country, through creation of thousands of employment opportunities for the youth, provision of Skill Acquisition Training and other forms of youth empowerment.

“We cannot but mention his significant role, in achieving the current peace and stability being witnessed in the oil rich Kula Kingdom of the Niger Delta which has led to increase in our country’s oil, in His capacity as the Founder and President of Belemaoil. Nigerian Youth are indeed grateful to Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr. We are glad that today, our youth, in Kula Kingdom and its environs in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State are no longer restive or engaging in pipeline vandalism, sea piracy and cultism due to the massive Youth Employment and Empowerment Programme of Mr. Jack-Rich in the area, he said.

On the 2019 general elections, the Youth Leaders of different Ethnic Nationalities also revealed their decision to commence a nationwide advocacy for non-violence participation of youths in the forthcoming elections.

The National President of Ohanaeze Indigbo also added that, ” other reasons for this Press Conference, is the decision of Nigerian Youth, cutting across every organizations represented here today, to commence on a nationwide advocacy, for non-violence participation of Nigerian youth, in the forthcoming 2019 General elections in the country.

He added that, “there is no doubt, that young people are always blamed for election violence, whenever it occurs. Therefore, we have come to inform Nigerians and the International community, of our resolve to sensitize Nigerian youths, towards denouncing violence before, during and after the elections. Our powerful message, remains that violence has no place among our youth must rise as ambassadors, who will denounce political disturbances and violence, under any guise. We shall work with government and every stakeholders, in the electoral chain, to achieve, this noble objective”

