2019: Youths, women empowerment ‘ll be my legislative priority- APC candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives Candidate from Kaura federal constituency of Kaduna state, Hon. Aso Nehemiah Sunday, has promised to give priority to youth and women empowerment if elected in 2019 National Assembly election.

The candidate made the promise in Abuja on Monday while speaking with newsmen on his emergence as APC flag bearer for the House of Representatives election, saying if elected various skills acquisition programmes and transportation system would be put in place to create jobs and make youths and women in his constituency self reliant.

According to him, the empowerment programmes would be put in place in collaboration with some renowned local and international organizations.

The APC House of Representatives candidate who expressed concern over the rate of employment in the country stated that education of teeming children of his constituency would also receive attention towards securing their future.

Hon. Sunday expressed the hope that the move would go a long way to reduce poverty in the state.

He, therefore advised the people of the constituency to shun vote buying and elect credible people in next year’s elections.

The APC candidate also urged youths in the area to avoid been used by selfish politicians to torment trouble before, during and after 2019 general election. He called on stakeholders to support INEC in ensuring the success of the elections.