2020: Arewa losing some of its finest minds

The year 2020, even before it comes to an end, would certainly be a memorable one. Because of the new coronavirus ravaging the world, which has so far infected millions of people and killed hundreds of thousands more globally, it will surely be the year of the pandemic. But for me, it will also be the year that Arewa (Northern Nigeria) has really lost some of its finest intellectuals and public servants.

Notable personalities that passed on in recent months include the legendary Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and veteran journalist, Malam Abba Kyari; the eleventh Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi; former Group Managing Director of NNPC and Misau-born gentleman, Dr. Maikanti Baru; former Attorney General of Sokoto State and sagacious politician, Inuwa Abdulkadir; media heavyweight and astute businessman, Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua; erudite academic and education expert, Dr. Abdurrahman Umar; Chairman of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and publisher of Peoples Daily newspaper, Malam Wada Maida, among others.

As a journalism enthusiast, the deaths of Kyari, Funtua and Maida really hit me hard. The trio, known for their simplicity, taciturnity, loyalty and intellectual sagacity, have greatly affected the practice of journalism in Northern Nigeria. These great friends also mentored a number of the current crop of journalists in the North.

Kyari was a former Editor of the influential New Nigerian newspaper in the 70s. He was also one of the pioneer Editors of the now defunct Kaduna-based Democrat newspapers, which was founded by the late Malam Isa Funtua. A lawyer by training, Kyari was a man of few words, according to those who knew him. But he’s however a good writer and meticulous editor.

A respected publisher of international repute, Funtua was a former president of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and life patron of the International Press Institute (IPI), the global network of editors, senior journalists and media executives. In recognition of his unwavering support of the media industry, media icons both at home and abroad have described Funtua as a passionate defender of freedom of speech, press freedom, and democracy in Nigeria.

Until his death, Maida, who has mentored a number of leading northern journalists, was chairman of both NAN and Peoples Media Limited. He was also a leading director of Media Trust, publishers of Daily Trust newspaper, and a member of the executive committee of IPI. This good man of good principles has been described by family and friends as a very dedicated individual with immense talents and abilities.

Ever since their sudden demise, my thought has always been: will the current or upcoming intellectuals fill the void created by the passing on of the old guard? I doubt. And I have my reasons. While refusing to compromise in what they believe in, the older generation not only fought for the disadvantaged Northern masses without seeking public praise, they also used their limited resources to establish much-needed media platforms. It is because of this that they had to endure vicious slanders and smear campaigns as a consequence of their actions, mostly alone without complaints. May Allah forgive them all and grant them the highest levels in Al-Jannah. Ameen.

Labaran Yusuf,

Jos, Plateau state