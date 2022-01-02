2020: Gov. Ishaku urges presidency, national assembly on electoral Act

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku Saturday urged the presidency and the National Assembly to work together to pass the electoral Act in order to make elections transparent and acceptable to Nigerians.

Ishaku who stated this in Jalingo during his New Year message to Tarabans, said the presidency and the National Assembly will make the country proud before the international community if they can come up with an act that would give room for transparent elections come 2023.

He maintained that his Rescue Mission has resolved to continue to provide democratic dividends and completing all existing projects before the conclusion of his tenure in 2023.

Ishaku, who congratulated all Tarabans on the occasion of the New Year, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God Almighty for his kindness and mercy, as well as the excellent and amazing things he has done in the lives of the people of the state in the previous year.

“Taraba state has had a very interesting year in 2021, and the good Lord has been able to see us through despite the ups and downs along the way.

“Today, our New Year’s resolutions should be to make a solemn pledge to be decent citizens by providing our fair share, no matter how small to make our beloved state a better place for everybody.

“We can only accomplish this if we follow the law and inculcate the spirit of love, togetherness, and being our brother’s keeper. Our watchword should be security awareness” he said.

He noted that last year, his administration donated Toyota Hilux vans to security agencies in order for them to properly carry out surveillance of the state.

He stressed that everyone has a civic duty to cooperate and provide information to law enforcement officials.

He highlighted that the security forces in the state have made substantial contributions to the reduction of armed banditry, herdsmen/farmers clashes, tribal feuds, and kidnapping and therefore need the cooperation of every Taraban.

“In the run-up to the 2023 general election, political activity will pick significantly in 2022. All political parties would hold primaries to select candidates for various political offices.

“As a result, I implore individuals who intend to run for office to exercise restraint. Let us play the game by the rules so that the will of the people is respected and protected at the end of the day” he noted.

He further appealed to religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents, and guardians to keep a tight grip on the youth so that they do not become agents of instability in the hands of misguided individuals seeking power at any cost.

