2020 Lagos City Marathon: 10km winners set to receive car prizes



In their usual tradition of keeping true to promises, the organisers of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will on Monday present two Kia Saloon cars to winners of the 10km races in the 2020 edition.



Oyebode Dada Sunday and Vera Yohanna Dovou emerged tops in the 10km men and women’s races respectively and they would effectively become car owners on Monday.

The 10km fun race is one of the innovative ways organisers have been encouraging more participation in the Lagos Marathon.



In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Media and Communications for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, he explained that while cash prizes have since been paid to winners, there is a slight delay in the presentation of the cars due to the unexpected coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted many activities around the world.

He said: “We are grateful that we now have a window to finally, do what we projected to do long ago but had to put on hold due to the peculiar situation we found ourselves”



“The winners have all been contacted and they would be officially presented with their prizes on Monday.”