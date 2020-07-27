2020: New head of house emerges at BBNaija lockdown show, Nengi hands over

Lucy has emerged as the new head of house at the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show.

Already, Nengi has handed over the head of house title and executive room to Lucy as the new head of house for the second week in the big brother house.

As the new head of house, Lucy will enjoy immunity from next week’s eviction and the fully furnished head of house (HOH) room for the rest of the week.

The former head of house, Nengi was not allowed to contest or be nominated as deputy after she won last week’s challenge.

