2020: Nigeria’s GDP down in Q2

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by –6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2020, ending the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.

In its Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Q2 2020), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), stated that when compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12%, the Q2 2020 growth rate indicates a drop of –8.22% points, and a fall of –7.97% points when compared to the first quarter of 2020 (1.87%).

Consequently, for the first half of 2020, real GDP declined by –2.18% year on year, compared with 2.11% recorded in the first half of 2019.

Quarter on quarter, real GDP decreased by –5.04%.

Furthermore, only 13 activities recorded positive real growth compared to 30 in the preceding quarter.