2020 NSF: Rivers Basketball Association holds All Comers Championship



The Rivers State Basketball Association under the leadership of Engr Musa Kida has concluded plans for the maiden edition of All Comers Basketball Championship tagged “Come, Let’s Ball”.



Featuring 10 men’s teams within the state, the competition will be held at 59B, Niger Street, Port Harcourt between 2nd and 6th Saturday, March with daily actions commencing by 2:30pm.

The event is part of the association’s plan to unearth raw basketball talents within the state and prepare Team Rivers for the 2021 National Sports Festival.



Explaining the reasons behind the 5 days competition, the RSBA chairman said “Our team will be participating at the NSF and it was just imperative that we give them competitive experience to keep them in shape.”

“This should have happened since last year but because of the lockdown, we had to postpone all our activities. We are excited that our youths can be kept busy once again while also promoting basketball awareness throughout the state.”



Participating teams will be divided into two groups of five teams. Top two teams from each group after a round robin format will advance to the semi-finals.

Top three teams will smile home with cash prizes as well as medals and trophies while top performers will also be presented with individual awards.

Related

No tags for this post.