2020 Olympics: Envoy hosts Team Nigeria

The Ambassador representing Nigeria in Japan, His Excellency, Abubakar Moriki Husaini, hosted Team Nigeria at the Nigerian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

Ambassador Husaini, who in company of his staff welcomed all the remaining athletes and officials in the Nigeria camp to Japan; thanked them for the good work and quality representation they have given the federal Republic of Nigeria especially the medallists who made the country proud during the Olympics 2020.

In his response, Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youths and Sports Development expressed his delight for the support received from the Nigerian Embassy in Japan. He equally appreciated the athletes for their exploits in Tokyo.

“I have to sincerely thank all the athletes and officials that have worked assiduously to make Team Nigeria a success. To compete and win medals at the Olympics is a great honour in the country of over 200 milion people.

:The federal government of Nigeria is proud of you all but let me quickly add that the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development will take care of the treatment of Enoch Adegoke, Blessing Oborodudu, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Usheoritse Itsekiri plus any of the athletes that is nursing any injury.”