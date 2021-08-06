2020 Olympics: Key facts On Nigeria’s performance 

The Tokyo Olympics has had its fair share of drama on and off the sport’s arena. Team Nigeria is no exception but in the middle of all those distractions, Nigeria made very important progress at the games.

Here are eight amazing facts about Nigeria’s performances at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nigeria got a bronze medal in long jump, 25 years after Chioma Ajunwa won gold in Atlanta 1996. Nigeria won a silver medal for wrestling, first Olympic medal ever in the history of the sport. 21-year-old Enoch Adegoke became only the third Nigeria to get to the final of the 100 meters men event. Nigeria bagged two medals – a silver and a bronze, placing her 68 out of the 205 countries at the Tokyo Olympics and 4th in Africa. Nigerian Olympians made a record 5 finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Nigerian Olympians set several new personal best PBs records in Athletics

7. Nigeria reached the final of shot put for the first time in her history.

Nigeria performed better at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when compared with London 2012 Olympics with zero medal and the Rio 2016 Olympics with one bronze medal.

There is much to hope for the future. As the Minister for Youth and Sports said, “Most of our athletes are young and debutants – experiencing Olympics for the first time. They remain committed patriots who gave their all and I have nothing but pride for their tenacity and commitment to deliver smiles to the faces on Nigerians. We have started building a new generation of Young Nigerian athletes. There is much hope.” #Olympics2020

Nigeria’s Tokyo Olympics Fact Sheet

WON TWO OLYMPICS MEDALS

-Silver Medal in Wrestling by Blessing Oborududu.

-Bronze Medal in Long Jump by Ese Brume.

PRODUCED FIVE OLYMPICS FINALISTS

1.Enoch Adegoke – 100 meters men

Ese Brume – Women Long jump Tobi Amusan – 100meters women hurdles Blessing Oborodudu – 67kg free style women wrestling Chukwuebuka Enekwechi – Shot put

A record achievement.

ATHLETICS

Enoch Adegoke became Nigeria’s first 100m Olympic finalist since 1996 clocking 10.00s in heat 2 of the Men’s 100m semis, 25 years after Davidson Ezinwa at Atlanta ’96.

Tokyo2020: Enoch Adegoke beat powerful prowess like Asian record holder, Femi Ogunode; British star, Zharnel Hughes and 2021 World leader Travon Brommel to win his100m heat in a huge Personal best of 9.98s, which makes him 10th joint fastest Nigerian in history.

WRESTLING

Blessing Oborududu broke the jinx in the wrestling family with an Olympic Silver medal to show for it.

LONG JUMP

Ese Brume – Silver medalist. Long jump

I’m her own words!

“I’m super excited that I made it to the top three at the Olympics. Honestly, I can’t contend with my joy. This medal means a lot to me. It doesn’t matter the colour.”

CANOEING

Ayomide Bello

Quite decent representation from Nigeria’s Ayomide Bello, who is for a fact the first African female to compete in Canoe Sprint at the Olympics.

Her #Tokyo2020 campaign came to an end as she finished 3rd in the quarter-finals of the C-1 200m with 47.326s.

SWIMMING

Abiola Ogunbanwo, new national record in Swimming. A first since 2000 Sydney Olympics