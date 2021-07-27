2020 Olympics: You didn’t disappoint Nigerians vs USA, Dare tells D’Tigress team

The Minister of youth and sports development Mr. Sunday Dare has expressed utmost satisfaction with the display of Nigeria’s D’Tigresses despite their loss versus USA women basketball team in the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Japan.

Dare who had watched virtually every game of Team Nigeria in Tokyo was in the stand again to cheer D’Tigresses up on Tuesday morning.

According to the Youth and Sports Development Minister, “I watched the game from the start to the end. Every moment, I saw players who can fight and they fought. From 20 points disadvantage, I saw them climb back steadily, the height and built of the Americans not withstanding.

“The next game will be better. I trust them. They are like a family. Going up against the Americans like they did, our team is good and can be better.”

Related

No tags for this post.