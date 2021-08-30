2020 Paralympics: Folashade strikes gold, sets world record, Loveline wins silver as Team Nigeria records 6 medals

Nigeria increased her medal haul at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan with a Gold and a Silver in Powerlifting on Monday.

Oluwafemiayo Folashade won Team Nigeria’s third gold medal of the Games with a world record performance, lifting 152kg to underline her complete dominance of the event.

It was silver for Obiji Loveline who lifted 147kg in the +86kg category. This is Team Nigeria’s first silver medal of the Games.

Nigeria now has three gold, one silver and two bronze medals after Day Eight of competition.