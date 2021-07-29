2020 Pilgrimage: We’ll ensure zero abscondment – NCPC boss

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC),

Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission applied extra security

measures in checking the backgrounds of intending pilgrims to the

Kingdom of Jordan for the 2020 pilgrimage in order to ensure zero

abscondment.

Speaking Monday night in Abuja at the official flag-off of Christian

Pilgrims from Ekiti and Nasarawa states at the Abuja International

Airport to Jordan, Pam said a total of 2,500 pilgrims would

participate in the 2020 pilgrimage to Jordan, with 267 already

airlifted from Jos in the first batch and 307 from both Ekiti and

Nasarawa states in the second batch expected to land in Jordan Tuesday

morning.

“A total of two thousand five hundred pilgrims are performing the 2020

Jordan pilgrimage, including Three hundred self sponsors. The first

batch of 267 pilgrims was airlifted from the Jos Airport en route to

Abuja to Queen Alia International Airport, Amman, Jordan. The

contingent arrived safely at a red carpet reception by the Jordanian

government led by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Chairman

of the Jordan Tourism Board Nayef al-Fayez, who described our visit as

of “paramount importance.

“I am proud to say this is the first pilgrimage that will be performed

by Nigerian Christians to Jordan, aside from Israel. Like I said in

Jos during the maiden flag-off, today’s occasion, no doubt, is

providing us the leeway and opportunity to fulfill one of our cardinal

mandates to conduct Christian pilgrimages to all known Holy sites

contained in the Bible as provided in the 2007 Act of Parliament that

Established NCPC.

“In line with the federal government directives on Covid19, all

pilgrims embarking on this exercise have been well vaccinated. Due

diligence is being followed both here in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of

Jordan. Our medical team and the ICT unit have been detailed to

capture the personal biometrics of all pilgrims traveling, both in

Nigeria and Jordan. We are leaving nothing to chance.”