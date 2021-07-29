2020 Pilgrimage: We’ll ensure zero abscondment – NCPC boss

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC),
Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission applied extra security
measures in checking the backgrounds of intending pilgrims to the
Kingdom of Jordan for the 2020 pilgrimage in order to ensure zero
abscondment.
Speaking Monday night in Abuja at the official flag-off of Christian
Pilgrims from Ekiti and Nasarawa states at the Abuja International
Airport to Jordan, Pam said a total of 2,500 pilgrims would
participate in the 2020 pilgrimage to Jordan, with 267 already
airlifted from Jos in the first batch and 307 from both Ekiti and
Nasarawa states in the second batch expected to land in Jordan Tuesday
morning.
“A total of two thousand five hundred pilgrims are performing the 2020
Jordan pilgrimage, including Three hundred self sponsors. The first
batch of 267 pilgrims was airlifted from the Jos Airport en route to
Abuja to Queen Alia International Airport, Amman, Jordan. The
contingent arrived safely at a red carpet reception by the Jordanian
government led by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Chairman
of the Jordan Tourism Board Nayef al-Fayez, who described our visit as
of “paramount importance.
“I am proud to say this is the first pilgrimage that will be performed
by Nigerian Christians to Jordan, aside from Israel. Like I said in
Jos during the maiden flag-off, today’s occasion, no doubt, is
providing us the leeway and opportunity to fulfill one of our cardinal
mandates to conduct Christian pilgrimages to all known Holy sites
contained in the Bible as provided in the 2007 Act of Parliament that
Established NCPC.
“In line with the federal government directives on Covid19, all
pilgrims embarking on this exercise have been well vaccinated. Due
diligence is being followed both here in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of
Jordan. Our medical team and the ICT unit have been detailed to
capture the personal biometrics of all pilgrims traveling, both in
Nigeria and Jordan. We are leaving nothing to chance.”