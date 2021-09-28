2021/2022 Legal Year: Abiodun urges judges to be righteous, just

Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun has enjoined judges, magistrates and law officers in the state to be closer to God by emulating the virtues of righteousness, tolerance, selflessness, brotherliness and perseverance in their dealings.

Abiodun, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, gave this admonition Monday, at the special church service, ushering in the 2021/2022 legal year, held at Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said this is another opportunity for all judges, magistrates and law officers of the state to be righteous, just and deliver their responsibility with fear of God, and reflection of equity and justice. He said whatever we do here on earth would be accordingly adjudged by the Lord in heaven.

He said that government had been given priority to the judiciary system in the state, thereby giving holistic approach in solving issues relating to the dispensation of justice.

He stated that government has given approval for the judiciary sector of government to admit more judges and magistrates, noting that in giving priority to judiciary sector, the rule of law, equity, righteousness, fairness and quick dispensation of justice would prevailed.

Speaking earlier, the Ogun state Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, said the legal year is to commence another year of dispensation of justice in the country, adding that it is imperative to mark this year in elaborate form after COVID-19 pandemic that retrained the last celebration.

She said judiciary in the state had provided a general library and an e-library with computer and up to date search engine, adding that state judiciary had also provided standard archive at its premises with book scanners and proper indexing of old record books from year 2010 to date.

She said it has commissioned small claims courts at Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ota, Ifo and High Court at Idi Oke, Igbesaland.

She said the state judiciary had recorded tremendous achievement within the year in review.