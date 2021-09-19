2021 African Women’s Senior Nations Championship ends abruptly

The 2021 African Women’s Senior Nations Championship has been abruptly brought to a disappointing end by the Rwanda Volleyball Federation and Rwanda Ministry of Sports.

This comes on the heels of an order from the Rwanda Volleyball Federation to all the participating teams and officials to vacate the country within 24 hours.

The development also escalated by the shock decision of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) press statement to suspend the Rwanda Volleyball team, having fielded four ineligible players.

The Rwandans played the group stages with four Brazilian players who did not meet the naturalisation requirements of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

In swift reaction to it expulsion, the Rwanda Sports Ministry failed to make Kigali Arena available for African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) to continue the championship for two days (Friday and Saturday).

On Friday, Nigeria’s head coach, Samuel Ajayi, subsequently received threatening phone calls at his hotel in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda for filing a protest against host, Rwanda.

In the meantime, FIVB have decided to qualify top two African teams – Cameroon and kenya to the 2022 World Championship, while awaiting further directives from CAVB.

Nigeria had broken a 16-year semi-final jinx following their progress to the semifinals of the 2021 African Seniors Nations Championship in Rwanda on Friday.