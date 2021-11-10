2021 Akwaaba Fair to honour top 100 hotels in Nigeria

The biggest travel fair in West Africa is set to honour the Top 100 Hotels in Nigeria by room numbers. The hotels will also be will be profiled and honoured at the 17th Akwaaba African Travel Market taking place from November 29 to 30 at the Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos.

According the fair organizer, Mr. Ikechi Uko, the fair will serve as an opportunity for the travel and tourism industry leading players and join forces to get tourism back to its feet.

He said: “The event will serve as a venue for the unveiling of the shortlist for the 7 Natural Wonders of Nigeria. The search for the Seven Wonders of Nigeria was launched last year to draw attention to the tourism attractions in Nigeria. A committee was put together by the organisers of Naija7Wonders to handle the search. The committee is made of 150 Top tourism practitioners in Nigeria who are all members of the elite group of Tourism 100 Club. They have shortlisted 35 destinations for the public to choose from and the winners will be announced at Akwaaba.”

The fair, the organisers say, will offer delegates opportunity to meet new suppliers and solutions that will help the firms emerge more efficient and gain long-term competitive advantage.

“Delegates will Learn about trends and new market developments presented by industry experts with question and answer sessions through the M.I.C.E training and Tourism Specialist Certificate Course.