2021: APC ‘ll terminate APGA’s reign, digitalise Anambra – Chieftain



A former governorship aspirant and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, JohnBosco Onunkwo, has said that his party will terminate the 15 years reign of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state and introduce a digital government by 2021 election.



Onunkwo said APGA-led government in the state has gotten to its highest capacity with nothing more to deliver to the state, hence the APC plans to rescue the state from stagnation being experienced by digitaising leadership in the state.



The APC chieftain who contested Anambra APC governorship ticket in 2017, told newsmen at the national secretariat, Abuja, Tuesday, that “APC in Anambra is doing everything humanly possible to take over that place they call Agwoka, because APGA, the leadership of Willie Obiano has done what they know best, it is running at the highest capacity. I can tell you is working, APC is coming in to give a digital leadership. APGA has tried but I can tell you that there are areas they didn’t do well. There are areas that need improvement.



“If you are familiar with Anambra state, if you have travelled to Anambra five, six years ago; three years ago, and if you go now, you will notice that there is no much difference. In terms of infrastructural development, the state seems stagnant and that is one major area that APC will focus.



“You have to drink tea before you look for Ovaltine and the basic amenities are still lacking. Talking about the roads, talking about housing for all, we are talking about health and all that. If I start telling you so many things time will not allow us. That is why I used the word analogy to digital to summarize it.”



The APC chieftain commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at addressing the three cardinal points agenda of his administration on economy, security and corruption.



According to Onunkwo, “In terms of security, in terms of economy and corruption, we need to know where we started. When our President was sworn, I was in Abuja with one eye open and one eye close, the kind of bomb they used to throw in Abuja, the kind of insecurity that we have in Abuja then, you hear boom in IG office and other areas and as we knew what Boko Haram was doing. So it was a war situation.



“We know the level we are now, so I can tell you the president is trying his best. I know we still need some modification but he’s trying his best and also moving to the next level of security to make sure that it is all achieved.”



He expressed support for the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee ( CEONCPC), acknowledging that the committee has the capacity to effectively bring about proper reconciliation and redirected the party.



