2021 CONSAC: FG assures Navy of fleet recapitalization

President MuhammaduBuhari has assured the Nigerian Navy of his administration’s continued support in the ongoing drive for Fleet Recapitalization.

The President said the need to acquire more platforms for the Service is sacrosanct to enhance her capabilities to effectively secure the national waters against infractions by sea pirates and other criminal elements.

A statement by media aide to the Minister of Defence Mohammad Abdulkadri, said President Buhari who was represented Maj.-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd)stated this at the closing ceremony of the 2021 Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference (CONSAC) in Kano on Saturday.

He commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, for putting in place a proactive performance in dealing with threats that are inimical to harnessing maritime assets and her rich economic prosperity.

He also led the Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje, former Chiefs of Defence Staff and Chiefs of Naval Staff, to unveil the first ever Naval Doctrine since her inception in 1956.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Ganduje highlighted the benefits of the 3-day conference, which he said will boost maritime stakeholders’ collaborative endeavours and promote the national security architecture of the country as a leading State in the West African Sub-region.