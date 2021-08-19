2021 FIBA Afrobasket: Brown announces D’Tigers’ final 12-man list



Head coach of Nigeria’s senior male basketball team the D’Tigers, Mike Brown, has announced final 12-man roster for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasketball Championship holding in Kigali, Rwanda.

Daniel Utomi who plies his trade with Vichy Clermont in France will be joined by Ikenna Ndugba, Emmanuel Omogbo of Apoel BC of Cyprus and Benjamin Emegolu (Rouen Basket Metrople, France) after days of training in the United States of America

TK Edogi makes a return to the team after missing out of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo alongside Stephen Domingo (Lake land Magic – G League, USA), Jordan Ogundiran and Jeremiah Mordi.

Players plying their trades in Nigeria will also play a major role in the team’s hunt for glory with the inclusion of Rivers Hoopers point guard, Ikechukwu Benjamin as well as Koko Victor Anthony.

The duo of Nwafor Celestine Joseph (Kano Pillars) and Agu Ibe Aguchi (Gombe Bulls) complete the list of invited players from the Nigerian league.

The team is expected to arrive in Kigali on Sunday August 22.