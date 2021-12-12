2021: Final phase Nigeria Volleyball Premier League kicks off December 12

The final phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League will kick off on Sunday December 12 at the indoor sports hall, package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. Abuja.

Champions Nigeria Customs Service would begin their second phase of the League title defence against Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in match-day one according to draws conducted by the League Management Committee (LMC) on Saturday.

The Nigerian volleyball top flight league would serve-off on 12th December, Sunday and run through Tuesday December 21st 2021

Other matches would see Nigeria Police Force lock horns with Nigeria Immigration Service as UCEM VC would be out to set ambush for NSCDC.

OFFA VC will face Sunshine Spikers while Kano Pillars clash against COAS Spikers.

In the female category, defending champions Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would seek to continue their impressive run against the highly defensive COAS Spikers in match day one.

Also, Nigeria Police Force would be out to cage Benue Queens as former champions Nigeria Customs Service to trade spikes with Nigeria Immigration Service while Kada Emeralds will be on stand bye.

Controller of Immigration, Monica Ezugwu, who is the Chairman LMC of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) while speaking to newsmen after the technical session said that the players, officials and the facilities ready for a successful league campaign while calling on Nigerians to come out and cheer their teams to victory.

“All the player and the officials are ready to compete and fight for a continental tickets and for cash prizes we reassuring them that the LMC are ready to host a successful league.

“At the end of the league two bottom teams in both the male and female would be relegated to the division one leagues,“ she said.

