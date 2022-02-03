2021: How Cholera killed 175 in Kaduna – Commissioner

Kaduna state lost 175 people to cholera outbreak across the 23 local government area of the state in 2021, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Baloni, has said.

Speaking while receiving cholera testing equipment donated by the World Health Organisation to the state government on Thursday, Dr Amina said the state witnessed huge cases of cholera outbreaks in 2021, putting the casualty figures recorded across the state at 175.

The items donated are meant for the Zonal Cholera Laboratory located at the Late Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Adamu Mohammed Mansir, said almost all the 23 local government areas in the state were hit by the disease, adding that the donation by WHO will go a long way in enhancing the measures to arrest the outbreak and contain the disease in the state.

The Commissioner said, “as far as the issue of cholera was concerned in 2021, virtually all the local government areas had cases of cholera and casualties. So, this effort by the World Health Organization, concerned about the health matters around the world, came at the right time.

“This will enhance our capability to not only do the rapid diagnostic test but also to know the type of cholera in the state. So, we thank WHO for its support to Kaduna state. We recorded some deaths from the cholera epidemics, 175 people died from the disease in the state.”