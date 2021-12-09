2021 Human Rights Award: Zulum, Wike, NPHCDS, WARDC make list

The governors of Borno and Rivers states have among others emerged winners of the 2021 Human Rights Awards.

The executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu Esq. stated this in Abuja as the commission prepares for the commemoration of the 2021 International Human Rights Day Celebrations.

The commission had on the 12th of November announced the commencement of a voting process online. The commission in partnership with a civil society organization: The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CESER) employed the new media platform to request members of the public to vote for nominees of their choice. A special web domain www.nhrcawards.ng was dedicated for the exercise. This is a demonstration of the commission’s commitment to public participation and transparency in the process of selecting the awardees.

The awards are in three categories, namely: Federal Government Agencies, Governors and Civil Society Organizations who have distinguished themselves in the advancement of human rights in Nigeria.

At the end of the voting process, the following emerged winners: In the state governor’s category, Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Nwike emerged winners as the best performing governors in the area of improving the livelihoods of citizens and thereby providing the enabling climate for protection of their human rights in Northern and Southern Nigeria respectively.

In the MDAs category, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHDA) emerged winner as the best human rights compliant government agency of the year because its work has impacted the lives of the people.

Similarly, in the category of Civil Society Organizations, Women Advocacy Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) made the list as the best CSOs in promoting and advancing human rights in Nigeria.