2021 IWD: Women bedrock of society – Buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari Monday felicitated with Nigerian women on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the president describing women as the bedrock of the society.



Stressing that the theme of the 2021 celebration, Choose To Challenge, is quite apt, the president rejoiced with the womenfolk and restates his administration’s commitment to addressing the multifarious challenges confronting them at various levels of the society.



With seven female ministers, and two of them heading strategic Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in addition to scores more in charge of key parastatals and agencies, as well as serving as presidential aides, the president applauded their contributions to the successes recorded by the administration.



“I am proud of our women who have shown by dint of hard work and capacity that they can perform creditably if given the opportunity at home and on the global stage,” he said.



The president pledged support towards female gender inclusiveness in all sectors of national life, stressing that women are key to a happy and stable family, society and nation.



With females forming about half of the country’s population, the president said any “government which neglects such a crucial component of its demographic asset, stands the risk of stunted growth and likely failure.”



He condemned all forms of gender-based discriminations, abuse, harassment and violence targeted especially at the female folk at work places, schools, community and national levels.

He wished all Nigerian women joyous and memorable 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.

