2021 Kaduna Council Polls: Farida flags off campaign Friday

In a bid to emerge the first female chairman of the NIgeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna state, a frontline candidate, Hajiya Farida Abubakar, will be officially flagging off her campaign on Friday December 3, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Farida NUJ Kaduna 2021 Winning Team, Campaign Organisation, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson.

According to the statement, the flag off will take place at the state’s NUJ secretariat.

“We have concluded arrangements for the flag off of our campaign. All invited guests are expected to be seated by 10:30am and the official flag off will begin by 11am prompt,” it stated.

The statement said Team Farida is gunning for the office of the chairman to reposition the council and power it to greater heights.

“Farida has proven to be not just a credible, but the best candidate with wealth of experience that will usher in a new era for the journalism profession in the state.

“Members of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kaduna State chapter can attest to the fact that when Farida was the chairperson, there was progress of huge dimension.

“She was also the chairperson of the NUJ KSMC Chapel, where she has impacted tremendously on the members individually and collectively,” she said.

The statement therefore, called on all to support Hajiya Farida in becoming the chairman, as well as making themselves available at the campaign flag off.

Team Farida also has Mr. Noah Ebije vying for Financial Secretary position.

