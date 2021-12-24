2021 main pilgrimage: NCPC plans for 10, 000 pilgrims

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has disclosed that the Commission had planned to raise no fewer than 10,000 pilgrims for the 2021 pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Jordan and Greece scheduled for February, 2022.

Speaking in Lagos during an interactive session with journalists, he said the Commission had already raised 3, 000 of that expected figure from the states.

“The South-east zone that is predominantly Christians scored the least on sponsorship of Christian pilgrims, followed by the South-west zone,” he said.

He said NCPC would soon unfold a scheme that would enable intending pilgrims to save money and sponsor themselves, adding that the Commission would ensure that the “church takes over the sponsorship of Christian pilgrimage.”

Rev. Pam said Israel would be opened for pilgrimage in January 2022, while the Commission “is preparing for February to travel to the Holy Land.”

On why the Commission is not considering including local religious Sites in Nigeria on its package or recognising them for pilgrimage, Rev. Pam said based on the NCPC Act, the body “can only embark on pilgrimages to sites connected with Jesus Christ’s missionary journey on earth and that of other notable prophets and patriarchs.”