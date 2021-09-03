2021 MICS/NICS survey targets 1,000 households in Kaduna – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) has kicked off 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) and National Immunization Coverage Survey (NICS) targeting 20 households in each of the 50 selected clusters in Kaduna state.

The survey, which is aimed at seeking household data particularly for women and children in the area of education, health, potable water to mitigate school dropout and address mortality among women and children, will cover the 23 local government areas in Kaduna state and will take 67 days.

Speaking at the flag-off of the survey at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna North local government of Kaduna, Friday, Kaduna state Officer, National Bureau of Statistics, Mr Joshua Bonat Makoshi, said the survey would help government plan welfare programmes for the people.

“We are here to flag-off the 2021 MICS/NICS in Kaduna state to generate data for women and children for government to plan. The people should give us accurate data and cooperate with our enumerators.

“The data will help government reduce mortality, address drop out from school, poverty, standard of living and people’s vulnerability to insecurity.

“The MICS/NICS survey takes place every five years. The survey shows the needs of the people in the area of health, education, water to enable government plan on the welfare of the people.”

Also speaking, the Overseer, Kaduna state Bureau of Statistics, Mr Jonah Justice Yusuf, said 10 enumerators, a monitor and a supervisor would carry out the survey. “There would be 10 enumerators, monitor and supervisor for the job. They would carry out the task across the 23 local government areas for 67 days.”

The District Head of Gabasawa, Ungwar Rimi, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim assured NBS of the community’s cooperation with the enumerators. “We will give you all necessary support to ensure the survey is successful in our communities.”