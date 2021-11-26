2021: Minister, Emeka Offor, RSDF boss, others grace SWAN FCT football final as NTA wins again (PICTURES)

The Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) again emerged the overall winner of a keenly contested football tournament put together by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter.

The week-long football event which kicked off on Monday November 22, climaxed on Thursday November 25, 2021 at SiaOne academy pitch located inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja with seven participating media-based teams.

The teams that participated include NTA, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN), TVC, Voice of Nigeria (VON), African Independent Television (AIT) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

At the end, Africa’s largest television network, NTA, retained the trophy a record four times after narrowly defeating determined NAN 1-0 with a spectacular Olalekan Kilajolu’s volley midway into the second half of the encounter.

Earlier, AIT beat NCBN 1-0 in the third place match to finish third best.

Making a presentation, the donor of the overall winners’ football trophy and President of Emeka Offor Foundation, Sir Emeka Offor, represented by his Chief of Staff AIG Chris Ezike (rtd) announced that the trophy which has been severally by NTA backed with cash prize is now for keeps.

Sir Offor then, assured of the Foundation’s readiness to donate a brand new trophy with a cash prize for 2022 edition of the competition.

“I’m very delighted with the steady innovation of SWAN FCT leadership. The idea is in tandem with what our Foundation stands for. We are very excited to partner notable media houses through SWAN,” he said.

Also speaking, President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Barr. Paul Edeh, congratulated the winners and all participants just as he also made cash donation to the two teams that played as well as match officials in the final of the football event.

“SWAN has been a great partner in football and sports development generally. We can only continue support each other for more,” Barr. Edeh, organiser of the just concluded annual Flying Officer’s Cup, a highly rated pre-season tournament for top women football teams in Africa said.

In his remarks, SWAN FCT chairman Mr Ndubueze Chidoka while commending the mature disposition of teaming members expressed gratitude to all that supported the various events.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare represented by his media aide Mr Kola Daniel, ex-international and incumbent Super Eagles coordinator Mr. Patrick Pascal, President of African Beach Soccer Union Mallam Mahmud Hadeja were among top dignitaries that graced the event.















