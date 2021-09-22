2021 MWAN Award: Batulu gets honour amidst encomiums by Adamawa people

The people of Adamawa state have showered praises on Dr. Batulu Isa Muhammad over the conferment of an award on her by the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN).

Batulu, an Adamawa-born medical doctor, got encomiums by many people in and outside Adamawa state for winning the award over many competitors from each geo-political zone of the country.

The social media handles of many sons and daughters of the state were at the weekend agog with congratulatory notes to Dr. Batulu for making them proud.

Batulu won the MWAN 2021 medical woman of the year award after seven people voted in her favour being the only woman who reached the final stage from the North-east.

Dr. Anisa Yahaya (Kaduna, North-west), Dr. Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin (Edo, South-south) got four votes each, while Dr. Oyinye Anyanwu (Ebonyi, South-east), Dr. Olusola Taiwo (Oyo, South-west) got three votes each and Dr. Maureen Umemmuo (FCT) got two votes.

Dr. Batulu, when contacted by our correspondent, expressed gratitude to God for making the award a reality.

Dedicating the award to God and her selfless service to humanity, especially the less privileged, Dr Batulu said the honour is a call to greater service to her dear state and the nation in general.

“I thank everyone who supported me in one way or the other, my husband and children for standing by me at all times, the people of Adamawa for believing in my call to serve humanity in my career,” Batulu said

The National PHC Coordinator and former President of Adamawa state MWAN received the MWAN Woman of the Year award in grand style to celebrate her achievements as a medical administrator.

Batulu said the award conferred on her by the national body in its recent Biennial Conference at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, is one of her most cherished awards.