2021: Nasarawa assembly passes N5.98bn supplementary budget into law

Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Monday, passed N 5.98billion 2021 supplementary budget into law.



Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill into law after, Hon. Tanko Tunga, the majority leader of the house moved a motion to that effect during the house proceedings in Lafia.

“The total size of the supplementary budget stand at N5, 975, 076, 812.86 with a recurrent expenditure of N3, 620, 618, 735.86 only while capital expenditure is N2, 354, 458, 077) only.

“A Bill for a Law to issue out of the consolidated revenue fund of the state (Supplementary Appropriation Bill) of the sum of N5, 975, 076, 812.86 and a virement (re-allocation/ adjustment ) of 2,690,023,000 only for the services of Nasarawa state government is read for the third time and pass,” he said.



The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Abdullahi Sule’s assent.

Earlier, the majority leader of the House moved a motion for the bill to pass third reading, and seconded by Hon. Abel Bala (PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West).

It would be recalled that on December 31, 2020, governor Sule of Nasarawa state, signed the state N115.7 billion 2021 budget into law.